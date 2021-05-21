Home TV Show News and Interviews 6 NEW Premier League Hall of Fame Inductees
6 NEW Premier League Hall of Fame Inductees
Premier League Hall of Fame – home of the greats. A place for celebration, admiration and nostalgia. Voted by fans, six new inductees have been added to the Premier League Hall of Fame:

Eric Cantona (Leeds United, Manchester United)
Roy Keane (Nottingham Forest, Manchester United)
Frank Lampard (West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester City)
Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal)
Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)
David Beckham (Manchester United)

