6 NEW Premier League Hall of Fame Inductees
Premier League Hall of Fame – home of the greats. A place for celebration, admiration and nostalgia. Voted by fans, six new inductees have been added to the Premier League Hall of Fame:
Eric Cantona (Leeds United, Manchester United)
Roy Keane (Nottingham Forest, Manchester United)
Frank Lampard (West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester City)
Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal)
Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)
David Beckham (Manchester United)