Coming off a Leagues Cup championship, Leo Messi and Inter Miami took their show on the road in a barn-burner of a do-or-die semifinal in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open cup.

More info: http://www.ussoccer.com

Subscribe to U.S. Soccer on YouTube! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c…

U.S. Soccer …on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ussoccer

…on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ussoccer

…on Instagram: http://www.instagram/ussoccer