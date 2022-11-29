Home International Games FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 | Portugal v Switzerland | Statistics

2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 | Portugal v Switzerland | Statistics

2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 | Portugal v Switzerland | Statistics
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 | Team Preview | Morocco

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 | Portugal v Switzerland | Statistics
Match Stats & Facts

Previous Video
Morocco v Spain

2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 | Morocco v Spain | Statistics

Next Video
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 | Team Preview | Morocco

Related videos

Top