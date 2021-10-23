Home Leagues Bundesliga 1. FSV Mainz 05 – FC Augsburg 4-1 | Highlights | Matchday 9 – Bundesliga 2021/22

VfL Wolfsburg – SC Freiburg 0-2 | Highlights | Matchday 9 – Bundesliga 2021/22

#M05FCA | Highlights from Matchday 9!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch the Bundesliga highlights of 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Augsburg from Matchday 9 of 2021/22 season!

Goals: 1-0 Onisiwo (10.), 2-0 Bell (15.), 3-0 Burkardt (26), 3-1 Zeqiri (69.), 4-1 Burkardt (71.)

