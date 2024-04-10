Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL 🔥 MATCH PREVIEW: PSG vs FC BARCELONA 🔥 | UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

🔥 MATCH PREVIEW: PSG vs FC BARCELONA 🔥 | UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

🔥 MATCH PREVIEW: PSG vs FC BARCELONA 🔥 | UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Tomáš Souček INTERVIEW: Prague party, ‘secret’ celebration & Leverkusen’s Czech players | Iron Cast

Cancel

The moment of truth grows ever closer in Paris. The FC Barcelona first team squad have trained on the Parc des Princes pitch 24 hours before the crunch quarter-final first leg clash. Every player in the travelling party got down to work, with the weather seemingly unable to make up its mind, frequently alternating between sun and rain.

In partnership with Herno (@herno_official) – Official Formal Wear Partner of FC Barcelona 👔
Find more: https://www.herno.com
#FormalWearPartner

SUBSCRIBE NOW:
▶ www.youtube.com/user/fcbarcelona

📱 App: http://barca.link/kXum50R6rNO
⚽ Barça One: http://barca.link/I32O50QVbj2
🌐 Site: www.fcbarcelona.com

📸 Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbarcelona
𝕏 Twitter: http://twitter.com/FCBarcelona
🎶 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbarcelona
🔵 Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fcbarcelona
👾 Discord: https://discord.gg/fcbarcelonaofficial

🛍 Get all official Barça apparel from FC Barcelona’s online store: http://barca.link/j8QH30qQh4Y
🔵🔴 #FCBarcelona

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Tomáš Souček INTERVIEW: Prague party, ‘secret’ celebration & Leverkusen’s Czech players | Iron Cast

Tomáš Souček INTERVIEW: Prague party, ‘secret’ celebration & Leverkusen’s Czech players | Iron Cast

Related videos

Top