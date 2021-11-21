Home TV Show News and Interviews 🔥 MATCH PREVIEW: BARÇA – BENFICA 🔥 (UCL 2021/22)

After the Xavi era began with 1-0 victory in Sunday’s derby, another huge test comes just a few days later as FC Barcelona host Benfica in a crunch game that is practically a head-to head to decide which of the two teams progresses to the knockout stages.

