The Next Manchester United Manager Will Be… Pochettino? Zidane? Rodgers? Ten Hag? | Vibe With FIVE

Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson discuss the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer on this weeks Vibe With Five. Who next for Manchester United? The club is in a mess! FIVE also discuss the other results of the weekend, Liverpool and Manchester City dominant, Chelsea looking like the favourites for the Premier League title and could Patrick Viera be the next manager of Arsenal? All these topics discussed on his episode of Vibe With Five. Make sure you like, share, comment and subscribe to FIVE Youtube channel for more!

0:00; – Intro

0:40; – Sokin

5:10; – Manchester United in a mess

24:35; – Ole Gunnar Solksjaer

33:50; – Who will be next manager of Man United?

39:55; – Harry Maguire

48:40; – Chelsea to win Premier League?

51:09; – Liverpool humble Arsenal

53:50; – What can Arsenal achieve this season?

56:30; – Man City dominate Everton

1:01:00; – Patrick Viera future Arsenal manager?

1:02:00; – West Ham’s bubble bursts

1:02:49; – Villarreal v Man United

1:06:34; – Outro/Shirt Giveaway

