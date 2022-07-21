💥 HIGHLIGHTS: BARÇA 2-2 JUVENTUS 🇺🇸

Enjoy the highlights of Baçra 2-2 Juventus draw in Dallas.
SUBSCRIBE NOW:
▶ https://www.youtube.com/user/fcbarcelona
⚽ BARÇATV+: http://barca.link/wT1w30qMyQO
💎 Official Culers Membership: http://barca.link/plXS30rAhfC
🌐 Site: http://www.fcbarcelona.com
📱 App: https://go.onelink.me/xndC/DownloadAppYouTube
🔵 Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fcbarcelona
📸 Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbarcelona
🐦 Twitter: http://twitter.com/FCBarcelona
🎶 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbarcelona
📱 Viber: http://chats.viber.com/fcbarcelona
🛍 Get all official Barça apparel from FC Barcelona’s online store: http://barca.link/j8QH30qQh4Y
🔵🔴 #FCBarcelona