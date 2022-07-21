HIGHLIGHTS | Real Madrid 2-2 Club América | San Francisco

Enjoy the goals and highlights of Real Madrid’s second pre-season friendly (Real Madrid 2-2 Club América) in the USA. Henry Martín scored the opener for Club América before a brilliant Karim Benzema equaliser in his first match back for Carlo Ancelotti’s team. The second half saw Real Madrid pull ahead with an Eden Hazard penalty, with Fidalgo equalising from the spot late into the match. Real Madrid play their final match of the USA Summer Tour against Juventus in Los Angeles on Saturday.
#RMInTheUSA
00:00 Start
00:13 Martín goal
00:23 Benzema goal
01:45 Hazard goal
02:47 Fidalgo goal
