HIGHLIGHTS | Real Madrid 2-2 Club América | San Francisco

Enjoy the goals and highlights of Real Madrid’s second pre-season friendly (Real Madrid 2-2 Club América) in the USA. Henry Martín scored the opener for Club América before a brilliant Karim Benzema equaliser in his first match back for Carlo Ancelotti’s team. The second half saw Real Madrid pull ahead with an Eden Hazard penalty, with Fidalgo equalising from the spot late into the match. Real Madrid play their final match of the USA Summer Tour against Juventus in Los Angeles on Saturday.

#RMInTheUSA

00:00 Start

00:13 Martín goal

00:23 Benzema goal

01:45 Hazard goal

02:47 Fidalgo goal

🎥 SUBSCRIBE

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA: https://www.realmadrid.com/en/fans/madridistas/international

🙌 JOIN THE MADRIDISTA NATION:

https://www.facebook.com/becomesupporter/RealMadrid/?entrypoint_surface=youtube