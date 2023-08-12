Home Leagues Bundesliga 🎬 Action! FC Bayern proudly presents 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐘 𝐊𝐀𝐍𝐄. #ServusHarry

🎬 Action! FC Bayern proudly presents 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐘 𝐊𝐀𝐍𝐄. #ServusHarry
FC Bayern have signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The 30-year-old England striker has agreed terms with the German record champions until 30 June 2027 and will wear the number 9 shirt for the Munich club.

