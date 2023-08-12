Harry Kanes first day in Munich | Behind The Scenes | #ServusHarry

Servus and a warm welcome, Harry Kane! The captain of the England national team is now an FC Bayern player after signing a contract until 2027. In Harry Kane, one of the best strikers in Premier League history is moving to FCB. He’s two-footed, an outstanding finisher and extremely strong in the air. At 1.88 metres tall, the 30-year-old is a model athlete and has an unmatched goalscoring instinct. Take a look behind the scenes of his first day in Munich!

