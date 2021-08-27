Home TV Show News and Interviews ⚽️ EVERY MARIO MANDZUKIC GOAL! | THANK YOU, SUPER MARIO! 🌪👏 | JUVENTUS

⚽️ EVERY MARIO MANDZUKIC GOAL! | THANK YOU, SUPER MARIO! 🌪👏 | JUVENTUS

⚽️ EVERY MARIO MANDZUKIC GOAL! | THANK YOU, SUPER MARIO! 🌪👏 | JUVENTUS
AUGUST GOALS OF THE MONTH | 21/22 | Rodri, Mahrez & Jesus

Mario Mandžukić announced his retirement from football on 3rd September 2021 and Juventus are celebrating Super Mario’s retirement with a look back at ALL 44 goals scored for the Bianconeri!

Founded in 1897, Juventus Football Club is the most successful team in Italy, with a rich history of winning and hundreds of millions of fans worldwide.

