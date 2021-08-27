EXCLUSIVE Interview: Donny van de Beek | His Future At United | More Game Time? | Vibe With FIVE

We’ve got a very special episode of Vibe With FIVE today as Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson sit down with Manchester United midfielder and Netherlands international, Donny van de Beek! The lads are asking all the questions regarding Donny’s playing time at United, his relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his potential move to Everton which was blocked, his time with Ajax and much more!

0:00 – opening titles

1:20 – Intro

2:17 – Donny’s start in football

4:46 – early days at Ajax

9:33 – Frank de Boer’s impact & footballing heroes

12:40 – Game time at United & team spirit

17:15 – Everton interest & Ole’s talk

19:02 – Donny’s agent’s comments

20:45 – Donny’s thoughts on United signings

21:30 – Personal goals for the season & Carrick influence

23:50 – Training with superstars

25:05 – Donny’s United 5-a-side team

30:40 – How difficult is the Premier League?

31:36 – Story behind the number 34

32:38 – 16/17 UEL final Ajax v United

36:00 – Are the Netherlands back?

38:48 – Donny’s mindset and attitude

40:24 – Promised minutes? Agents comments on English competitions

43:01 – Comparison with Fred

44:20 – Similar players that Rio played with

46:35 – Talks on fringe players & price tag status

53:08 – Sokin AD

– Donny leaves the call –

