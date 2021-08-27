EXCLUSIVE Interview: Donny van de Beek | His Future At United | More Game Time? | Vibe With FIVE

We’ve got a very special episode of Vibe With FIVE today as Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson sit down with Manchester United midfielder and Netherlands international, Donny van de Beek! The lads are asking all the questions regarding Donny’s playing time at United, his relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his potential move to Everton which was blocked, his time with Ajax and much more!
0:00 – opening titles
1:20 – Intro
2:17 – Donny’s start in football
4:46 – early days at Ajax
9:33 – Frank de Boer’s impact & footballing heroes
12:40 – Game time at United & team spirit
17:15 – Everton interest & Ole’s talk
19:02 – Donny’s agent’s comments
20:45 – Donny’s thoughts on United signings
21:30 – Personal goals for the season & Carrick influence
23:50 – Training with superstars
25:05 – Donny’s United 5-a-side team
30:40 – How difficult is the Premier League?
31:36 – Story behind the number 34
32:38 – 16/17 UEL final Ajax v United
36:00 – Are the Netherlands back?
38:48 – Donny’s mindset and attitude
40:24 – Promised minutes? Agents comments on English competitions
43:01 – Comparison with Fred
44:20 – Similar players that Rio played with
46:35 – Talks on fringe players & price tag status
53:08 – Sokin AD
– Donny leaves the call –
