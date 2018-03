To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Guillem Balague Podcast. In this first episode Guillem Balague spend time with England Manager, Gareth Southgate. Together we discuss everything – his career as a player, his time as a youth player on the verge of the first team, his responsibilities as a young captain and his former clubs. We also discuss music, film and what he does in his spare time. Plus, of course, his hopes for the coming World Cup and beyond.