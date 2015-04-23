Could This Be Liverpool’s Year?



We’ve been hearing it for the last 25 years, but this season could finally be the season where Liverpool get their hands on the Premier League title. It has been a long time coming but Jurgen Klopp’s men are now well equipped to pip their closest rivals to the English crown.

Defensively, the Reds have their problems – there’s no doubt that. But with a couple of new signings this summer, Liverpool can shore up at the back. Simon Mignolet appeared to find his best form in the second half of last season whilst Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk (should he eventually sign) would give Klopp’s side some much-needed stability.

Conceding goals has been Liverpool’s biggest issue in recent years. At the other end of the pitch, they boast one of the strongest attacking units in English football. Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are all world class forward options at Klopp’s disposal and plenty of fans will fancy Liverpool to challenge for the crown.

Juggling their European commitments could be a slight problem for Klopp’s men. If truth be told, Liverpool have a small, limited squad and fatigue could wear in – especially if the Reds adopt their aggressive pressing approach week in, week out. Without a doubt, Liverpool are one of the fitter teams in the Premier League but tiredness could still affect them.



In terms of their performances against the big clubs, Liverpool don’t need to change. Last season, the Reds finished top of the “mini-league” between the top six – it was the results against England’s smaller sides that let them down. Sort out any lingering complacency issues and Klopp’s men will be in business.

For years, Liverpool have been forced to live in the shadow of arch-rivals Manchester United for the last couple of decades but now the tables have turned. Klopp’s Liverpool have what it takes to win the Premier League title and fans know it. Watch this space, it could finally be Liverpool’s time to end 27 years of heartbreak.