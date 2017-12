Watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux full fight video highlights from the Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux main event below.

Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux took place Dec. 9 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Two-time Olympic gold medalists Vasyl Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KO) and Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-1, 11 KO) squared off in the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN.