Gary Lineker takes a look at how VAR has been implemented so far and speaks to FIFA deputy secretary general Zvonimir Boban about the 2018 World Cup. Plus David Preece runs the rule by two of England’s goalkeepers, Iain Macintosh addresses his addiction to football management games and Gabby Logan is joined by journalist Paul MacInnes

