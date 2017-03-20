2017 International Champions Cup preview

Football fans across the world are set for a treat this summer as some of the Premier League’s top sides take part in the lucrative International Champions Cup.

The annual club friendly competition will take place in the USA, China and Singapore during July, and features a host of mouth-watering games across all three countries.

Manchester giants United and City will do battle in Houston on July 20, with the game set to be their first ever meeting on foreign soil.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s departure from Old Trafford has left United short in the attacking department, and with Wayne Rooney looking set to join Everton they could find City a tough proposition.

United also take on Spanish duo Real Madrid and Barcelona as part of the ICC, while City will face Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs side kick-off their American adventure against Paris Saint-Germain in Florida on July 22, before travelling to New Jersey to meet AS Roma three days later.

Spurs are yet to add to their squad this summer, although AC Milan’s Suso is reportedly wanted by the London club.

Ross Barkley is unlikely to be part of the travelling party to the USA, with Pochettino unwilling to meet Everton’s �50 million asking price.

Chelsea’s Antonio Conte and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will also use the ICC to ramp up their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season.

Conte’s side visit Singapore for fixtures against Bayern Munich and Internazionale, while Arsenal face Bayern Munich in China.

Chelsea could have numerous new faces in their squad when the ICC gets underway, with goalkeeper Willy Caballero already on board after joining from City while Roma’s central defender Antonio Rudiger is close to completing his move to Stamford Bridge.

With Diego Costa heading for the exit door Chelsea may also have new blood up front, with Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku thought to be on Conte’s wish list.

While the ICC is a chance for clubs to engage with foreign fans and develop their brands abroad, it also provides Arsenal with an opportunity to exorcise some ghosts from last season’s Champions League.

The Gunners’ 10-2 aggregate defeat against Bayern in the last 16 of the tournament was a low point during a largely disappointing campaign for Wenger’s side.

However, having signed a new deal with the club the Frenchman seems intent on improving the club’s fortunes, with their club-record �52million signing of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette a huge statement of intent.

With Monaco winger Thomas Lemar also on Arsenal’s radar, their ICC meeting with Bayern could be a game to savour.