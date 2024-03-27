Slovenia vs Portugal Full Match – Friendly Match | 26 March 2024

Slovenia vs Portugal Previous Video The KEY battles between Man City & Arsenal players 🔑 | Race for the Title Next Video France vs Chile Full Match – Friendly Match | 26 March 2024 Related videos icon France vs Chile Full Match – Friendly Match | 26 March 2024 20 icon Ukraine vs Iceland Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers | 26 March 2024 35 icon Wales vs Poland Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers | 26 March 2024 32 icon Argentina vs Costa Rica Full Match – Friendly Match | 26 March 2024 33 icon Germany vs Netherlands Full Match – Friendly Match | 26 March 2024 40 icon Spain vs Brazil Full Match – Friendly Match | 26 March 2024 101