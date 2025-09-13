Zinchenkos First Day, Postecoglou Meets Media & Hudson-Odoi Surprises Club Shop! 🛍️ | Inside Forest

Up next

Go behind the scenes at Forest this week!

SUBSCRIBE NOW! 🔔

Follow Nottingham Forest on Instagram: @officialnffc

Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook: @officialnffc

Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok: @officialnffc

Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter: @nffc

💻 Visit our website: https://nottinghamforest.co.uk

📺 Sign up to Forest TV: https://nottinghamforest.co.uk/videos

#NFFC #NottinghamForest