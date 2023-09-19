Home TV Show Podcast You were big characters & I was completely unknown! Arsene Wenger on joining Arsenal | Seaman Says

You were big characters & I was completely unknown! Arsene Wenger on joining Arsenal | Seaman Says

You were big characters & I was completely unknown! Arsene Wenger on joining Arsenal | Seaman Says
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Bundesliga Highlights Show – 19 September 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

David Seaman is joined by his former manager, one of the all-time greats, Arsene Wenger.

In the chat they discuss Arsene’s Arsenal career, what he thought of the team when he arrived, the transformation in the club’s culture when he took over, his title winning seasons, his new role with FIFA, the current Arsenal squad and also Mikel Arteta.

In Part One, Arsene talks about joining Arsenal and his first impressions of the team, changing the diets of the squad (and how Gary Neville took the idea back to Manchester United!), the highlights in his Arsenal career and Highbury.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Subscribe for interviews with football legends, celebrity guests and to enjoy the best bits from our podcast each week – https://www.youtube.com/c/SeamanSaysPodcast

━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🔗 Links

Twitter – https://twitter.com/SeamanPodcast
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/seamanpodcast/
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/seamansays/
TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@seamanpodcast

━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🎥 Recommended Videos

Gazza joins David on Seaman Says

Aaron Ramsdale chats to David Seaman about Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge & playing Champions League football

Ian Wright discusses his time at Arsenal, life at Match of the Day and more

Robbie Williams discusses his love of football and Soccer Aid

Joe Hart talks life at Celtic, Man City & hopes for Qatar

Lee Dixon and David Seaman discuss hopes for Arsenal this season

Tony Adams talks winning titles with Arsenal, the new generation & love of the FA Cup

━━━━━━━━━━━━━
#Football #Arsenal #PremierLeague

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Bundesliga Highlights Show

Bundesliga Highlights Show – 19 September 2023

Related videos

Top