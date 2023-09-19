You were big characters & I was completely unknown! Arsene Wenger on joining Arsenal | Seaman Says

David Seaman is joined by his former manager, one of the all-time greats, Arsene Wenger.

In the chat they discuss Arsene’s Arsenal career, what he thought of the team when he arrived, the transformation in the club’s culture when he took over, his title winning seasons, his new role with FIFA, the current Arsenal squad and also Mikel Arteta.

In Part One, Arsene talks about joining Arsenal and his first impressions of the team, changing the diets of the squad (and how Gary Neville took the idea back to Manchester United!), the highlights in his Arsenal career and Highbury.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Subscribe for interviews with football legends, celebrity guests and to enjoy the best bits from our podcast each week – https://www.youtube.com/c/SeamanSaysPodcast

━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🔗 Links

Twitter – https://twitter.com/SeamanPodcast

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/seamanpodcast/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/seamansays/

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@seamanpodcast

━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🎥 Recommended Videos

Gazza joins David on Seaman Says



Aaron Ramsdale chats to David Seaman about Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge & playing Champions League football



Ian Wright discusses his time at Arsenal, life at Match of the Day and more



Robbie Williams discusses his love of football and Soccer Aid



Joe Hart talks life at Celtic, Man City & hopes for Qatar



Lee Dixon and David Seaman discuss hopes for Arsenal this season



Tony Adams talks winning titles with Arsenal, the new generation & love of the FA Cup



━━━━━━━━━━━━━

#Football #Arsenal #PremierLeague