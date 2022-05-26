Home TV Show News and Interviews You want the pressure to WIN, WIN, WIN! | Thibaut Courtois on Liverpool, his form & the UCL Final

You want the pressure to WIN, WIN, WIN! | Thibaut Courtois on Liverpool, his form & the UCL Final

You want the pressure to WIN, WIN, WIN! | Thibaut Courtois on Liverpool, his form & the UCL Final
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

EVERY MARK NOBLE GOAL

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois speaks to BT Sport pundit and former Los Blancos winger Steve McManaman ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool, live on BT Sport.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Click here to purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport
Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport
Website: http://sport.bt.com

Previous Video
Benzema is on Cristiano Ronaldos level. Hes one of the best! | Steve McManaman Meets Luka Modrić

Benzema is on Cristiano Ronaldos level. Hes one of the best! | Steve McManaman Meets Luka Modrić

Next Video
EVERY MARK NOBLE GOAL

EVERY MARK NOBLE GOAL

Related videos

Top