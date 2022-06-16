Would you rather have Gareth Bale or Harry Kane heading into the World Cup? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On this edition of ESPN FC Extra Time, the crew discuss:

0:30 How did Stevie feel watching England lose to Hungary?

1:16 Have you ever played on a pitch as bad as USA vs. El Salvador?

4:05 Is Real Madrid a perfect example of how a club does proper business?

6:13 MLS penalty format?

8:26 What antics would you use as a goalie in a shootout?

10:02 Would you rather have Gareth Bale or Harry Kane in World Cup?

10:56 Prime Fernando Torres or prime David Villa?

12:40 Would Stevie go to Manchester United for Mbappe’s contract?

