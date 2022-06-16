Home TV Show Would you rather have Gareth Bale or Harry Kane heading into the World Cup? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Would you rather have Gareth Bale or Harry Kane heading into the World Cup? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Would you rather have Gareth Bale or Harry Kane heading into the World Cup? | ESPN FC Extra Time
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Costa Rica vs New Zealand Full Match – World Cup 2022 Qualifier | 14 June 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

On this edition of ESPN FC Extra Time, the crew discuss:

0:00 Intro
0:30 How did Stevie feel watching England lose to Hungary?
1:16 Have you ever played on a pitch as bad as USA vs. El Salvador?
4:05 Is Real Madrid a perfect example of how a club does proper business?
6:13 MLS penalty format?
8:26 What antics would you use as a goalie in a shootout?
10:02 Would you rather have Gareth Bale or Harry Kane in World Cup?
10:56 Prime Fernando Torres or prime David Villa?
12:40 Would Stevie go to Manchester United for Mbappe’s contract?

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC

Previous Video
Premier League 2022/23 fixtures announced! 🏆

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures announced! 🏆

Next Video
Premier League to resume on Boxing Day 2022 after break for Qatar World Cup from November 13

Costa Rica vs New Zealand Full Match – World Cup 2022 Qualifier | 14 June 2022

Related videos

Top