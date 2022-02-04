Would Stevie brush Lionel Messi aside for Kylian Mbappe to take a penalty? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Craig Burley, Steve Nicol, Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison all join Dan Thomas in the latest edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Craig’s not having the shot sheets!
0:30 How do people get their questions on Extra Time?!
1:04 Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid: Who wins?
2:30 Stevie’s fries all over his desk.
3:15 Would Stevie have told Kylian Mbappe to take the penalty over Lionel Messi?
5:40 How Virgil van Dijk continues to be cool as a cucumber.
7:00 Start, bench or drop: Carabao Cup, Super Cup or Club World Cup?
10:00 Will Real Madrid progress past PSG?
11:05 Have you used fame to get out of a ticket?
15:40 Will Luis Diaz surpass Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s starting XI?
16:30 Don, Craig, Stevie & Gab trying a four-man bobsled?
