Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Would Declan Rice be the right fit for Arsenal? 🤔👀

Would Declan Rice be the right fit for Arsenal? 🤔👀

Would Declan Rice be the right fit for Arsenal? 🤔👀
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Cesar Azpilicueta, Pernille Harder & Magda Eriksson discuss inclusivity in football – The HangOUT

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223
The Transfer talk panel discuss the reports linking Declan Rice with a move to Arsenal in the summer.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
How are Chelsea staying within Financial Fair Play rules? 🔎

How are Chelsea staying within Financial Fair Play rules? 🔎

Next Video
Cesar Azpilicueta, Pernille Harder & Magda Eriksson discuss inclusivity in football – The HangOUT

Cesar Azpilicueta, Pernille Harder & Magda Eriksson discuss inclusivity in football – The HangOUT

Related videos

Top