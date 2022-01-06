Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Would Cristiano Ronaldo have been better off at Manchester City? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Premier League Best goals of Matchweek 21

Dan Thomas is joined by Nedum Onuoha, Frank Leboeuf and Julien Laurens on Wednesday’s edition of ESPN FC Extra Time to answer your questions from social media:
0:00 Is Juls tired of Shaka shouting at him constantly?!
0:53 Did the FC guys ever have a manager who didn’t value cup competitions?
2:40 Do players actually take criticism from fans seriously?
7:00 If Arsenal can afford Erling Haaland, wouldn’t he be a perfect fit?
7:41 Would Manchester City be better if they signed Cristiano Ronaldo or did they dodge a bullet?
10:55 Did Nedum ever want to get into coaching?
11:25 Toughest interviews Dan & Juls ever had to do?
13:52 The worst own goal stories.
