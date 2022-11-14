Home International Games FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022 World Cup Preview – Skysports | 14 September 2022

World Cup Preview – Skysports
Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Karen Carney look ahead to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and assess England’s chances of lifting the trophy.

