Wolves v Chelsea (1-0) | Highlights | Premier League

Highlights from Chelsea’s 1-0 Premier League loss to Wolves at Molineux.
Download Chelsea FC’s official mobile app for EXCLUSIVE content:
http://che.lc/5thstand
—
Subscribe to our channel here:
http://che.lc/youtube
—
For all the latest updates, team news and launches, visit:
http://che.lc/YTwebsite
ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues, secured on memorable nights in Munich and Porto. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.