Wolves v Chelsea (1-0) | Highlights | Premier League

Highlights from Chelsea’s 1-0 Premier League loss to Wolves at Molineux.

Download Chelsea FC’s official mobile app for EXCLUSIVE content:

http://che.lc/5thstand

—

Subscribe to our channel here:

http://che.lc/youtube

—

For all the latest updates, team news and launches, visit:

http://che.lc/YTwebsite

ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB

Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues, secured on memorable nights in Munich and Porto. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.