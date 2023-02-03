Home Review Show Highlights Wolves hit three against Liverpool! | Wolves 3-0 Liverpool highlights

Wolves hit three against Liverpool! | Wolves 3-0 Liverpool highlights

Wolves hit three against Liverpool! | Wolves 3-0 Liverpool highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves 3-0 Liverpool | Defeat for Reds at Molineux

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch highlights of our 3-0 victory against Liverpool at Molineux!

An early Joel Matip own goal was followed by a Craig Dawson strike to put us two goals ahead before the break, with Ruben Neves completing the scoring in the second half.

Previous Video
What percentage chance that Jurgen Klopp is Liverpool’s manager next season? | ESPN FC Extra Time

What percentage chance that Jurgen Klopp is Liverpool’s manager next season? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Next Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves 3-0 Liverpool | Defeat for Reds at Molineux

HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves 3-0 Liverpool | Defeat for Reds at Molineux

Related videos

Top