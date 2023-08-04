Wolves 0-0 Luton | Hard work continues 👊 | Highlights

Match highlights as the Town defence held firm to continue their pre-season unbeaten with a goalless draw in the rain at Molineux.

Against opponents the Hatters will face at Kenilworth Road in September in the Premier League, Rob Edwards’ side were full value for the draw and could have snatched a victory if Elijah Adebayo’s strike in the second half wasn’t ruled out for offside.

🎩 Welcome to Luton Town Football Club’s official YouTube channel http://www.youtube.com/lutontown – click and subscribe now!

🌐 Visit the official website at http://www.lutontown.co.uk

🛒 Shop online: https://shop.lutontown.co.uk/

🐤 Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/lutontown

📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lutontown/

😀 Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LutonTown

🕺 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ltfcofficial