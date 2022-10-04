Wolverhampton Wanderers linked with former Championship and Premier League managers 

Wolverhampton Wanderers sacked manager Bruno Lage after the team’s 2-0 loss to West Ham on Premier League matchday No. 8. The defeat leaves Wolves in the relegation zone after eight matches as the team’s scoring problems continue to mount.

Lage paid the price for a Wolverhampton team that constantly underperformed in front of goal. Wolves scored just three goals after eight matches which were well under their 7.42 xG figure. The team failed to score in four of their six matches under Lage and the club’s owners sought to cut ties with the manager before matters got worse.

Premier League fans are debating whether Arsenal can hold off Man City in the title race. Fans can search a list of promo codes for online bookmakers in Canada before wagering on the outright Premier League title winner. Fans can use the promo code that suits them to sign up with a sportsbook to get a great bonus.

Wolverhampton’s decision to sack Lage after matchday No. 8 was slightly surprising. The club had the entirety of the international break to sack Lage and bring in a new manager. The two-week international break would have allowed a new manager to work with the squad and teach the players the new tactics. However, Wolves decided against letting Lage go until after the loss to West Ham.

Wolves have connections to Portuguese football and it could be a manager from Portugal that once again takes charge of the club. Former Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday manager, Carlos Carvalhal, is linked with the Wolves’ job at the moment. Carvalhal most recently managed in the UAE Pro League with Al Wahda after managing Portugal’s Braga. Carvalhal is well-travelled having managed 18 different football clubs since 1998.

Carvalhal isn’t the only manager Wolverhampton Wanderers are linked with in the wake of Lage’s sacking. Former Watford manager Javi Gracia is on the club’s shortlist as well. Gracia spent last season in Qatar as manager of Al Sadd following a spell in Spain with Valencia. The former Watford manager is also well-travelled and has had spells in charge of 13 different teams.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have had their fair share of injury problems this season, mostly to forwards, but fans had seen enough by full-time against West Ham. Lage had become known for playing players out of position and a lack of goals. Fans rained boos down on the team against West Ham along with chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing’”

Wolves fans breathed a sigh of relief with Lage’s sacking as the manager’s more than one-year reign at the club came to an end on Sunday. Supporters were accustomed to a team that battled hard under Nuno Espirito Santo and flirted with the top half of the table. However, the team under Lage was a shell of its former self.

Lage may be gone from Molineux, but fans may not like his replacement. Neither Carvalhal nor Gracia is likely to inspire too much goalscoring optimism amongst the fanbase. Whichever manager joins Wolves will need to get the most out of an attack that has struggled to score goals. Wolves’ xG shows a team capable of creating chances in the final third.

Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim is also linked with the Wolves’ job. However, with Sporting flying high in the Champions League, Wolves are unlikely to poach the manager.