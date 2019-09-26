Wolfsburg vs Lyon | UEFA Women’s Champions League Final
Loading advertisement...
Up next
CHELSEA v MAN CITY | Women’s FA Community Shield HIGHLIGHTS
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
2 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Wolfsburg vs Lyon | UEFA Women’s Champions League Final
Lyon made it an incredible five consecutive Women’s Champions League wins in a row as they defeated Wolfsburg in San Sebastian.