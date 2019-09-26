Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Wolfsburg vs Lyon | UEFA Women’s Champions League Final
Wolfsburg vs Lyon | UEFA Women’s Champions League Final
CHELSEA v MAN CITY | Women's FA Community Shield HIGHLIGHTS

Wolfsburg vs Lyon | UEFA Women’s Champions League Final

Lyon made it an incredible five consecutive Women’s Champions League wins in a row as they defeated Wolfsburg in San Sebastian.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

CHELSEA v MAN CITY | Women's FA Community Shield HIGHLIGHTS

