Home Post-match Reaction and Interview Wissa and Mbeumo 🔥 | West Stand CHAOS 🤩 | Brentford 3-1 Liverpool | Premier League Your View 🍿

Wissa and Mbeumo 🔥 | West Stand CHAOS 🤩 | Brentford 3-1 Liverpool | Premier League Your View 🍿

Wissa and Mbeumo 🔥 | West Stand CHAOS 🤩 | Brentford 3-1 Liverpool | Premier League Your View 🍿
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Casemiro, Shaw & Rashford score in Man Utd win | Man United 3-0 AFC Bournemouth

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

#brentfordfc started 2023 where they left 2022… by picking up three #premierleague points! Goals from Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo along with an Ibrahima Konaté own goal were enough to see off #liverpoolfc on a raucous night at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Here’s all the best of the pitchside action from TW8 – were you at the game? Let us know who impressed you most in the comment section below!

Click the like and subscribe buttons if you would like to see more!

FOLLOW us on:
TWITTER 👉 https://twitter.com/brentfordfc​
FACEBOOK 👉 https://facebook.com/brentfordfootbal​lclub
INSTAGRAM 👉 https://www.instagram.com/brentfordfc​
TIKTOK 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@brentfordfc
LINKEDIN 👉 https://www.linkedin.com/company/brentford-football-club/

Previous Video
Newcastle take on Arsenal

Arsenal v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 3 January 2023

Next Video
Casemiro, Shaw & Rashford score in Man Utd win | Man United 3-0 AFC Bournemouth

Casemiro, Shaw & Rashford score in Man Utd win | Man United 3-0 AFC Bournemouth

Related videos

Top