Willy Caballero post match press conference – Chelsea v Liverpool

Willy Caballero conducts the press conference after Enzo Maresca was red-carded. He praised Estevao and Caicedo for their brilliant performances in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool and says he hopes not to do too many press conferences!

TIMESTAMPS

0:00 INTRO

0:10 Enzo wanted to be here but can’t be because of the red card

1:15 we’ve played last few games but finished with 10 players

2:50 will this improve Maresca’s relationship with fans? any win in the last minute will improve your relationship with the crowd

3:52 we’ll have dinner today me and Maresca

3:58 I don’t want to do too many press conferences!

4:15 we are doing a great job with many players not just Estevao

5:34 Estevao is a really good kid, always smiling. We’re very happy for him

6:25 Moises has played a lot of games and we need to manage him

6:50 Caicedo scored a fantastic goal and we need to look after him

