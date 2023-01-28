Home TV Show News and Interviews Will Sean Dyche be able to keep Everton in the Premier League? | Soccer Saturday

As part of today’s ‘Soccer Saturday’, Paul Merson says that Sean Dyche’s imminent appointment as Everton manager will make them hard to beat.

The panel also discussed the potential sale of Anthony Gordon to Newcastle.

