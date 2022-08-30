Will Paul Pogba play for France despite allegedly cursing Kylian Mbappe? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On today’s Tuesday edition of ESPN FC Extra Time, Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Frank Leboeuf and Gabriele Marcotti discuss:
0:00 Impact of Chelsea losing Antonio Rudiger
3:29 Does Paulo Dybala make Roma Serie A favorites?
5:14 Anthony Gordon’s valuation
6:40 Paul Pogba’s alleged curse on Kylian Mbappé
9:56 Frank doesn’t like Dan’s shorts
✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC
#espnfc #fcextratime #extratime