Will Paul Pogba play for France despite allegedly cursing Kylian Mbappe? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On today’s Tuesday edition of ESPN FC Extra Time, Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Frank Leboeuf and Gabriele Marcotti discuss:

0:00 Impact of Chelsea losing Antonio Rudiger

3:29 Does Paulo Dybala make Roma Serie A favorites?

5:14 Anthony Gordon’s valuation

6:40 Paul Pogba’s alleged curse on Kylian Mbappé

9:56 Frank doesn’t like Dan’s shorts

