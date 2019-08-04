Will Ole Gunner Solskaer be gone by Christmas? Will Real Madrid finish in 3rd again? | ESPN FC
ESPN FC’s Ross Dyer and Craig Burley react to the hottest takes from the weekend’s football action, including: Ole Gunner Solskaer will not be Manchester United’s manager come Christmas; Tottenham’s struggles will continue against Arsenal next weekend; every promoted Premier League team will avoid relegation, Real Madrid will finish third in La Liga again this season, and LAFC will tarnish a remarkable regular season by not winning MLS Cup.