Will Ole Gunner Solskaer be gone by Christmas? Will Real Madrid finish in 3rd again? | ESPN FC

ESPN FC’s Ross Dyer and Craig Burley react to the hottest takes from the weekend’s football action, including: Ole Gunner Solskaer will not be Manchester United’s manager come Christmas; Tottenham’s struggles will continue against Arsenal next weekend; every promoted Premier League team will avoid relegation, Real Madrid will finish third in La Liga again this season, and LAFC will tarnish a remarkable regular season by not winning MLS Cup.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

All the goals from the 1st Round of the Season 2019/20 | Serie A

