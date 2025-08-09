Will Liverpool or Crystal Palace win the Community Shield? | ESPN FC
Today on ESPN FC, the panel preview Sunday’s match for the Community Shield between Crystal Palace and Liverpool.
0:00 Community Shield preview
6:44 Stump Stevie
8:12 Stump Frank
10:00 Chelsea vs. Bayer Leverkusen reaction
12:43 Garnacho linked with Chelsea
15:15 Levi Colwill out indefinitely
18:26 Ballon d’Or odds
21:32 Extra Time
40:17 Ter Stegen reinstated as Barcelona captain
