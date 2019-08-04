Will Liverpool and Manchester City dominate the Premier League for years to come? | Extra Time

ESPN FC’s Alejandro Moreno, Gab Marcotti, Shaka Hislop and Adrian Healey respond to fans’ questions in Extra Time, including: whether Manchester City and Liverpool will have any challengers in the Premier League over the next three years,why VAR has been “heavily misused” in the opening weekend of the Serie A season, if Tottenham is a top four side without Christian Eriksen, the bigger surprise of the Premier League weekend: Crystal Palace beating Manchester United or Newcastle beating Tottenham, and if the guys would rather have Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard or Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann.