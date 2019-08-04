Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Will Liverpool and Manchester City dominate the Premier League for years to come? | Extra Time

Will Liverpool and Manchester City dominate the Premier League for years to come? | Extra Time

ESPN FC’s Alejandro Moreno, Gab Marcotti, Shaka Hislop and Adrian Healey respond to fans’ questions in Extra Time, including: whether Manchester City and Liverpool will have any challengers in the Premier League over the next three years,why VAR has been “heavily misused” in the opening weekend of the Serie A season, if Tottenham is a top four side without Christian Eriksen, the bigger surprise of the Premier League weekend: Crystal Palace beating Manchester United or Newcastle beating Tottenham, and if the guys would rather have Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard or Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
Sportscene

BBC Sportscene – 25 August 2019

Related videos

Top