Will Liverpool have a fully fit squad this season?

After nearly winning the quadruple last season, Liverpool is having a terrible campaign in 2022/2023, but do we already know why?

The Reds have been the club stopping Manchester City from running away with several Premier League titles over the years, and we almost always need them to be in top form in the league.

After 10 Premier League games, it seems Arsenal will be the team that gives City a run for their money in this campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side has looked in form, and one thing they can be thankful for is that injuries have not been a concern.

Because injuries are a factor in a team’s success, it seems we can already rule Liverpool out of the title challenge.

Because of fitness concerns, Jurgen Klopp has barely been able to name the same lineup in consecutive matches this season.

The German is either managing his player’s minutes or being forced not to play others because of injury.

After missing Liverpool’s first five league games of the season, Diogo Jota was stretchered off in their frantic 1-0 win against Manchester City. He could now miss the World Cup for his country.

The Portuguese star is the latest player to succumb to a long-term injury, and his setback comes just as the Reds build a winning momentum.

The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ibrahima Konate have missed most of their matches this season, with the latter playing a part in just two of their first 12 games before suffering another injury.

When a player leaves the treatment table at Liverpool, another one replaces them.

It is hard to determine the problem. Could it be because the Reds played too many games last season?

The effects of the 63-game season

The 2021/2022 campaign was remarkable for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they played in all 63 games.

This is because they reached the final of every competition they played, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, before losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

They also pushed Manchester City in the Premier League title race, and only a final-day win for the Citizens denied them a chance to win another league title.

Liverpool plays a relentless style of attacking football which requires their players to be at their best fitness levels for the entirety of a match. This demand makes it even more remarkable that they went far in every competition in the last term.

That large number of competitive games means some of their players had an unusual workload throughout the campaign.

Mohamed Salah spearheaded their hunt for the trophies by playing in 51 competitive games, including 35 in the league.

Virgil van Dijk contributed in one fewer game in the league, yet he still made the same amount of competitive appearances as Salah did.

These two have remained fit through this campaign, but that does not mean playing so many games last season has not affected others.

Among the players struggling with injuries this season, Trent Alexander-Arnold played 47 games the last time, Andrew Robertson played 47 times, and Jordan Henderson in 57 competitive matches.

Comparing their workload to key Manchester City and Arsenal players will show why both clubs have not suffered from injuries as much as Liverpool has this term.

Bukayo Saka was an ever-present in the Gunners team last season, yet the Englishman played in just 43 games all season, thanks to a lack of European football.

Rodri played 46 competitive games for Man City, despite being one of the first names on the team sheet for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Kevin de Bruyne played in 44 games in all competitions, and that is a reasonable workload for a starman for a team that won the league.

However, Liverpool stars had an unusual workload, which could be one reason they cannot stay fit in this campaign.

The usual suspect

Jurgen Klopp’s Gegenpressing style of play has received criticism as one of the reasons players get injured easily, but there are not enough facts to back that.

What we do know for sure is that some players have struggled to stay fit for long under the German boss.

These players have continued to be plagued by fitness problems, and their absence due to injury will not surprise the club’s fans.

Naby Keita and Oxlade Chamberlain have not played a league game for the club this season.

Injuries have ravaged these two since they moved to Anfield. Ox has played just 133 competitive games for the Reds since 2017, an average of 22 per season.

Keita has played 117 competitive games since he arrived in 2018, with an average return of 23 per term.

The likes of Matip, Thiago and Joe Gomez have also spent long spells on the sidelines. These are the usual suspects.

Why sign Arthur Melo?

Having watched injuries decimate their midfield at the start of this season, Liverpool grudgingly went into the market for a new midfielder hours before the last transfer window closed.

Klopp’s men had complained about not finding a player with the quality they wanted, but they ended up with Juventus’ Arthur Melo on loan.

The Brazilian is one of the most pointless signings ever made because he is now injured and could be out for four months without starting a game for Liverpool.

Before he joined them, he averaged 21 league games per season at his parent club. This stat makes it baffling that Liverpool made him one of their players.

Is age beginning to tell on some Liverpool players?

Age is a significant factor to consider in football, which is why many top clubs invest in young players when they delve into the transfer market for reinforcements.

Liverpool’s average age this season is 27.7, the oldest they have been since Klopp became their manager.

This could be a factor affecting the fitness of their players and denying the team key men in important matches.

There is a reason no one plays football at the highest level into their 40s, and only a few professionals are lucky to have a good fitness record in their 30s.

In the third decade of footballers’ lives, they are usually prone to injury problems, and you cannot blame them.

Matip, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Keita, and Jordan Henderson are either in their 30s or late 20s.

Their fitness struggles could be a message from their bodies that it is almost time to retire.

As the season progresses, some of the injured players are getting back in shape, and Liverpool fans would have been delighted with their recent home wins.

This return to form will undoubtedly make them buy more Liverpool tickets to matches and watch their team as it begins to chase the top sides.

Anfield is one of the best grounds on match days, and fans will enjoy more victories from their side in domestic and European football when the squad is at full strength.

Liverpool must begin to buy younger players and pay more attention to the injury history of their targets when next they are in the transfer market for reinforcements.

Performing this due diligence will help them limit the injuries suffered by key players in the future.

If given a fully-fit squad, Klopp will mastermind another season like the 2021/2022 campaign.