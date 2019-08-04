Will Jurgen Klopp leave Liverpool when his contract runs out? | The Debate | Merson & O’Hara

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted he will leave the club at the end of his current contract.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager first joined Liverpool in 2015 and is currently contracted to the club until 2022.

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group are keen to tie Klopp down to a new, long-term deal but the German has suggested he will take a break from football when his contract ends in three years’ time.