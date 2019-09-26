Will Christian Pulisic still be at Chelsea in 5 years? | Extra Time

ESPN FC’s Craig Burley, Kasey Keller, Julien Laurens and Sebastian Salazar take fan questions in Extra Time including: whether Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic will score more goals than Eden Hazard this season, (1:08) if Paul Pogba should be attending a Miami Heat game while rehabbing, (2:19) whether Burley will wear a kilt if Scotland make it out of the Euro 2020 group stage, (2:50) if Pulisic will still be at Chelsea in 5 years, (6:59) whether Keller and Burley enjoyed playing for the national team, (8:56) if a MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars game would happen, (10:37) what name do people use when talking to Laurens and (11:35) whether Salazar is concerned the Chiefs-Chargers game at Estadio Azteca will ruin the field for Liga MX games.