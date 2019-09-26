Will Barcelona’s signing of Martin Braithwaite force a rethink of the rules? | La Liga

ESPN FC’s Sid Lowe, Steve Nicol and Alejandro Moreno assess Barcelona’s move for Martin Braithwaite from Leganes outside the transfer window through a La Liga rule that allows clubs to apply to make new signings if a player is ruled out for more than five months. Lowe explains why the late move for Braithwaite to Barca will signal for change in the rules next season, while the rest of the crew feel it was wrong of the La Liga giants to pick on little guy Leganes.