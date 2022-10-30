Home Leagues Bundesliga Wild Match in Berlin | Union Berlin – Borussia Mgladbach 2-1| All Goals | MD12 – Bundesliga 2022/23

Wild Match in Berlin | Union Berlin – Borussia Mgladbach 2-1| All Goals | MD12 – Bundesliga 2022/23
#FCUBMG | Short Highlights from Matchday 12!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch all goals from the Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Borussia Mönchengladbach from Matchday 12 of 2022/23 season!

Goals: 0-1 Elvedi (39′), 1-1 K. Behrens (79′)

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/All_Broadcaster

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

We've seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama.

