Why Tottenham Will Miss Erik Lamela

After the promising times of Mauricio Pochettino, it feels a little like normality has returned to Tottenham Hotspur. Daniel Levy has fired yet another manager, appointed Nuno Esperito Santo as a replacement, and the fans once again find themselves unsure of where the club is headed.

Being a Spurs fan seems to often involve lengthy transitional periods, false hope, near-misses, and last minute failures. In recent years it hasn’t all been bad though. The sale of Gareth Bale was a disappointment, but the reinvestment of the cash on more players did bring some hope.

The magnificent seven, as the media liked to call them, were supposed to turn Spurs from being a supposedly one-man team, into title challengers. Now the last of that group of players have departed. Erik Lamela has left Tottenham after being transferred to Sevilla.

Who were the Magnificent Seven?

Fans were upset by the sale of Gareth Bale, something that at times didn’t even look like it would happen. At the time of writing, fans are going through something similar to Harry Kane.

The magnificent seven were supposed to be the turning point of Tottenham’s reliance on Bale, and the development of a new team. The players included Roberto Soldado, Paulinho, the beloved Christian Eriksen, and of course, Erik Lamela.

Lamela was at the time the club’s record signing. A player, who growing up, showed so much promise that clubs such as Barcelona were watching him when he was just 12 years old.

Andre Villa Boas was the manager at the time but was only given four months with his new players before being released. Over the next few years, many of the 7 were moved on, with only a few being regarded as remotely successful.

Why will Tottenham miss Lamela?

It is a period of change again at Tottenham, with many players being moved on. Gareth Bale did not get his loan extended and according to the end of July’s transfer news and rumours has been left without a squad number at Real Madrid.

Other players who moved on include Danny Rose and Juan Foyth. However, even with the loss of Bale, it is Lamela who may be missed most.

Erik Lamela managed to divide fans over his 7 seasons and 177 Premiership appearances. He is constantly referred to as a cult figure at Spurs, and perhaps there is some truth in this. One thing is for sure, some fans are already missing him and there are tributes on YouTube to his best moments already.

Below are the reasons why Tottenham, and the Premier League, will miss Lamela.

His goals will not be forgotten

Erik Lamela, or Coco, only managed to score 17 goals in the Premiership over seven seasons. Not the most notable return rate for a player known for attacking. However, it isn’t the number of goals that Coco scored, but rather the way he did them that will be missed.

His greatest moments are being shown along with some genuine thanks now, and some of the goals are worth a revisit. Lamela scored for Spurs in the Prem, the EFL Cup, the FA Cup, the Europa League, and the Champions League.

He also scored in the North London derby. And what a goal he scored.

The 2021 North London derby

In 2014, Erik Lamela scored in the Europa League with a rabona against Asteras Tripolis. The score was 5-1 at the end, and Lamela was accused of being disrespectful and show-boating. However, no one complained in March this year when he did it again.

The North London Derby is a fiercely contested game that sometimes brings out the worst, and the best, in the players on both sides. Lamela decided that in this game of all games, he would try a rabona. He scored.

Sadly, he went on to get sent off and Tottenham lost 2-1. Very Spursy eh? He did get Goal of the Month, and eventually Goal of the Season though.

He is a cup winner

It isn’t normal to put the words ‘cup winner’ with ‘Tottenham’, but in Lamela’s case, you can. You have to go back to 2008 for when Spurs last won a proper trophy with the 2-1 win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup final.

Since then it has been runners-up medals at best. However, in 2019 Lamela scored in a final along with Eriksen to bring a trophy home. Yes, that highly desired Audi Cup was wrestled from the hands of Bayern by Erik Lamela.

Hey, clubs need a winning mentality, and it’s another reason Coco will be missed.

What for the future?

As far as Lamela is concerned, he is off to a new adventure in Sevilla, and it is safe to say the majority of Spurs fans wish him well. Although he never reached the heights that were hoped for, he was a professional.

A true team player who never courted controversy off the field and provided some great moments on it. As for Tottenham, who knows?

Ossie Ardiles tried to bring exciting football to spurs with his Famous Five forwards. Something that had not been done since the 1950s. AVB was given the Magnificent Seven, almost all of them pretty much flopped.

Now, with Kane possibly leaving and Nuno in charge, maybe there will be another radical change.

Summary

Erik Lamela brought promise and South American dribbling skills to the Premiership. He produced moments of brilliance and a couple of outrageous moments.

Thanks for the memories Lamela, the Magnificent Seven has come to an end. Now it is time to see what Tottenham and Levy have up their sleeves for next season.