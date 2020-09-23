Why haven’t Manchester United wrapped up Sancho deal? | The Transfer Show
Loading advertisement...
Up next
West Ham United vs Hull City Highlights – Carabao Cup | 22 September 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
9 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Why haven’t Manchester United wrapped up Sancho deal? | The Transfer Show
The Transfer show panel discuss the latest news of Jadon Sancho’s potential transfer to Manchester United as well as looking at who else United could potentially bring in should Sancho remain at Dortmund this summer.