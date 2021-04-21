Why Do Professional Footballers Love to Gamble?

Image source: https://pixabay.com/photos/football-ball-sport-goal-kick-1678992/

Footballers have a unique lifestyle. They live in luxurious homes, have model wives, get involved in charity work, and occasionally have a thing or two for tabloids to use for their front page.

But there’s one more trend found among some of the world’s biggest stars – a love for gambling, particularly poker. Interestingly, these games are attractive to sports stars who are usually involved in an intense and physically demanding sport.

What makes casino games so appealing to athletes? Let’s take a brief look.

What Lures Footballers Into Gambling?

There must be a variety of reasons why football stars love gambling. While some play for fun, some use it to boost their popularity, others use it to socialize outside football circles, yet, there are some among them who have a very high drive and passion for winning.

Social Engagement

When leagues go on break or players have injuries, casinos are a place to meet with friends. Neymar Jr. often plays poker with other Brazilian footballers when he travels to his home country. It’s an opportunity to enjoy his favorite hobby with members of his national team.

Drive to Exercise Mental Strength

During a poker game, players can make smart decisions, examine opponents, and use their intellect without the distraction and pressure of playing football before a massive crowd. On the field, all decisions must be fast and accurate.

But the high drive in most great footballers that makes them high achievers is also a strong reason to play games.

Passion for Competition

Virtually all footballers love competitive games. It brings out the best in them. Players like Ronaldo say that they love poker because of the competition. Whether it is played online or in a physical casino, it arouses a lot of passion and drive to compete and outsmart other players.

And it’s not only among the football stars, but the fans also get excited when they see their favorite footballers playing poker online, and they follow accordingly. In New Zealand, for instance, a vast amount of fans sign up for online casino to play poker and other online casino games.

Football Stars Known for Their Gambling Passion

Among other casino games, poker is fast becoming the professional footballer’s preferred hobby, and some of them already built a reputation playing it, while some others opt for testing their luck for a day.

Christiano Ronaldo

Christiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the best players in the last decade. He has won five FIFA Ballon d’Or titles, four European Golden Boot awards, and at least 30 top trophies. Ronaldo has a strong passion for poker. He says, “football is my favorite sport while poker is my favorite game.”

This record-breaking player is an ambassador of PokerStars and a member of the sports team. In 2016, together with Neymar, he met the most famous poker players around the globe.

PokerStars made a smart move by going into partnership with Ronaldo.

Making the Portuguese player their ambassador gives them access to over 140 million Ronaldo followers on Facebook and more than 240 million followers on Instagram. Many of them love to watch Christiano Ronaldo win a poker game, and he gives away his winnings to charity.

Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. is the third-highest all-time goal scorer for the Brazilian national team. He was once the most expensive player when PSG paid €222 million to bring him from Barcelona.

Neymar plays poker online, and he is a representative of PokerStars. Neymar loves playing the game with other Brazilian football stars such as Gabriel Jesus and Nene. He has also taken part in a European Poker tour with Gerard Pique. And, as per his Twitter account, we will also see him playing poker in 2021.

Ronaldo Luis Nazario

Ronaldo plays poker because of the competition it offers. Since he retired from professional football, he desired a game with the same type of competition as the round leather game. Now poker gives Ronaldo the same feeling as a football match.

Ronaldo is a rated poker player in Brazil, and he won about £30,000 at PokerStars Caribbean Adventure in 2015.

David Beckham

David Beckham is an English and European football legend who has won the UEFA champions league and league titles in England, Spain, and France.

He has spent time making bets at casinos in Las Vegas. He doesn’t stop at playing in casinos but takes an active part in the gambling business. Beckham signed a contract with owners of gambling clubs in Singapore and Macau. He currently earns a good income from promoting the institutions while he helps his clients increase the popularity of casinos in Macau and Singapore.

As we can see, competition, high-drive, and a big passion for winning is the core of these games, as is the core of the greatest athletes in the world.