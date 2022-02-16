Why Do Football Clubs Lose While Supporting GamStop?

GamStop is a government-funded blocking software that blocks gambling sites and other related sites. It takes no service charge from the users of the UK. The sole purpose of the initiative was to reduce the gambling population. It required the spread of awareness about non GamStop betting sites and GamStop to a larger audience. So it decided to collaborate with the football clubs.

Through such collaborations, they could market the software and help people understand the need to utilize it. Some of the leading football clubs agreed to follow the Gamstop rules and promote responsible gambling. But it proved to be a loss-making decision because Gamstop tied its hands to strict regulations and could no longer profit from the sponsorship deals of the Sportsbooks and casinos.

What is GamStop, And Why Is It The Reason Behind Еhe Loss Of The Supporting Football Clubs?

In today’s date, more than 47% of the UK population engage themselves in gambling. GamStop is an initiative of the United Kingdom government to prevent such uncontrolled gambling addiction. Like any other blocking software like Netnanny, BetBlocker, GamBan, etc., it too blocks all the gamble and gambling-related sites such as sportsbooks, slots games websites, etc. Gamstop blocks all such sites registered in the UKGC as it works with the UKGC(United Kingdom Gambling Commission). Players can voluntarily report to software like GamStop and select a period of self-exclusion that they should choose, keeping in mind the requirements and severity of their addiction. The period generally ranges from six months to five years.

In February 2018, Gamstop crossed two million registrations for the block. A report said that half of these 2 million users had opted for five-year self-exclusion. The user rate started progressing in February 2018, increasing 21% in that month itself. After joining the program, many punters cannot cope with the change and often find ways to get by the Gamstop block. They do this either by messing up the browser settings and using a VPN(Virtual Private Network) or by registering into sites not in the Gamstop database or under UKGC regulations.

In 2020 the market value of the online gambling market was calculated to be 59.6 billion US dollars. It is evident that in the past decade, the online gambling market has seen immense progress and is expected to grow at a rate of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027, amounting to a value of 127.3 billion US dollars in 2027. Gambling sites have become the primary source of funding for many sports clubs. The betting and gambling sites had already sponsored several football clubs such as Luton Town, Derby County, Middlesbrough, etc. had to suffer a considerable loss to replace the logos of gambling sites and bookies with the Gamstop logos on their merchandise. The symbols had to be replaced from jerseys, football kits, sports gear, banners, and many others.

Moreover, they lost many views from the gamblers who watched the matches just to bet on them. Breaking ties with the online gambling industry cost them a considerable amount of unaccounted loss. Sportsbooks and casinos offered various deals to the football clubs like sponsorship, partnership, bespoke, VIP membership, matchday deals, etc. Such deals gave the football clubs financial backing by covering various expenses of football kits, jerseys, advertisements, marketing, banners, venues, etc. No other sponsors could help the clubs to this extent. Therefore, finding alternate sponsors who were equally lucrative for their clubs was a real hassle for them. GamStop forces football clubs under their regulation to reduce contact with anything related to gambling and forums like “gambling with lives” and ‘big steps.” These forums work toward strengthening the relationship between sports and the gambling industry. They support football clubs by providing marketing on social media through pop-up advertisements, video games, contests, etc. GamStop becomes an obstruction between the supporting football clubs and marketing and revenue provided by these forums.

Supporting Gamstop also comes with the clause for players to stop endorsing gambling brands. Players often endorse these brands to attract fans by positively linking football and gambling. This amounts to excellent profit for the company and income for the player. The clubs, too, get a fair share of this income. Thus, supporting GamStop is negatively impacting the financial health of these football clubs.

Concluding Thoughts

Sponsorship deals with gambling sites are a profitable deal for football clubs. Even many top players cut contact with the gambling companies and stopped endorsing them. Yet, several leading football clubs such as Derby County, Sunderland AFC, Middlesbroughhave already joined hands with GamStop in promoting responsible gambling. This might bring loss, but it helps direct their supporters to a better place and help overcome addictive gambling.