Why Arsenal Can WIN The Champions League! 🏆 | The Lowdown

We’re coming to you a few days early this week for a Champions League special! Lyes Bouzidi joins Dougie and Michael to discuss the Champions League semi-finals and Arsenal’s chances of winning the competition for the first time in their history. Stick around to hear who we think will make the final and become champions of Europe!

What makes Arteta’s side so good in the Champions League this year? And how can they exploit PSG’s weaknesses? We take a look at why Saka, Rice and co, despite their disappointing season in the Premier League, are well worthy of their place among Europe’s elite, and why their defence could stop the almighty force of Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia!

PSG are an amazing side though and having come through big challenges against Liverpool and Aston Villa are looking for another English scalp. What makes their attack so unique and how can they exploit an Arsenal team missing key players in midfield and defence?

Following their dramatic win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey, Barcelona are on course for a third treble in 16 years… will they overcome a tired, out of form Internazionale side who have lost ground in the Serie A title race to Napoli? Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Pedri continue to amaze, but do they have the same firepower without Lewandowski?

Inter, meanwhile, may be in a bad moment, but possess by far the most experienced team in the competition. Can they go one better than 2023 and win the competition against the odds?

CHAPTERS

00:00 Arsenal: how did they get here?

02:22 PSG’s strengths and weaknesses

05:15 How can Arsenal exploit PSG?

07:33 How to stop Dembele, Kvara and Barcola!

09:32 Should Lewis-Skelly play in midfield?

10:19 Rice: Arsenal’s most important player?

11:30 Arsenal v PSG predictions

16:00 Are Barcelona the best team in Europe?

18:25 Inter Milan’s troubles

20:41 The key to Hansi Flick’s success

22:55 Why are Inter so tired?

25:52 Barcelona v Inter predictions

28:11 Predicting the Champions League winners!

