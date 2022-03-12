Whose birthday party are you attending, Neymar or Lionel Messis? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On Thursday’s edition of ESPN FC Extra Time, the crew discusses:
0:00 How does Shaka feel being PSG’s No. 1 critic?
1:58 How does Ale feel about Busquets under Xavi?
3:31 Should Barcelona look to sign a striker or should they spend the money on the defense?
4:28 How long before Newcastle push their way into top 4?
5:19 Why doesn’t anyone on the panel give Chelsea their due?
6:06 Who’s the best team in the Premier League?
9:02 Is Alisson the most complete goalkeeper?
10:27 Can Jules get Shaka’s yacht story out?
11:59 Whose birthday are you attending, Neymar or Messi?
✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC