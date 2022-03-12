Whose birthday party are you attending, Neymar or Lionel Messis? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On Thursday’s edition of ESPN FC Extra Time, the crew discusses:

0:00 How does Shaka feel being PSG’s No. 1 critic?

1:58 How does Ale feel about Busquets under Xavi?

3:31 Should Barcelona look to sign a striker or should they spend the money on the defense?

4:28 How long before Newcastle push their way into top 4?

5:19 Why doesn’t anyone on the panel give Chelsea their due?

6:06 Who’s the best team in the Premier League?

9:02 Is Alisson the most complete goalkeeper?

10:27 Can Jules get Shaka’s yacht story out?

11:59 Whose birthday are you attending, Neymar or Messi?

